UN Issues More Extreme Weather Events

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or IPCC, has released a report on global warming for the first time in eight years.

The report urges world leaders to cut greenhouse gases, saying further warming could cause more heat waves and torrential rain.

The IPCC compiled the report, based on the results of recent studies, at an online meeting that opened on July 26.

The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, calls for efforts to limit the average global temperature rise since pre-industrial times to 1.5 degrees Celsius. But the report says the temperature already rose by 1.09 degrees over the decade through 2020.

The report says even if global greenhouse emissions were reduced to net zero by around 2050, there is a more than 50 percent chance of the world crossing the 1.5-degree warming mark by 2040.

It warns of more frequent and more intense extreme events such as heat waves and torrential rain as global warming progresses.

The report says extremely hot temperature events that occurred once in 50 years on average are now 4.8 times more frequent than the pre-industrial period in the latter half of the 19th century. If temperatures rise 1.5 degrees, It will be 8.6 times more frequent, and with a rise of 2 degrees, 13.9 times more frequent.

Heavy 1-day precipitation event that occurred once in 10 years on average now becomes 1.3 times more frequent. It will occur 1.5 times more frequently with a temperature rise of 1.5 degrees. It will be 1.7 times more frequent with a temperature rise of 2 degrees.

IPCC reports have had a great impact on international measures to fight global warming. The latest report could influence discussions at the UN climate change conference known as COP26, scheduled to take place in B