COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3,194 New Cases,2115 Recovery And 35 Deaths

With 3,194 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 720,680.

The Ministry of Health and Population informed that in 13,217 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 3,194 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 1,710 people of 5,906 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 37,332 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,347 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 33,985 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 381 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 761 are admitted to the ICU and 176 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,115 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 673,198 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.4 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday added 35 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,150.