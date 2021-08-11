Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 12

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to Mostly cloudy in the country.

Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at a few places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

The division said that the heavy rainfall has been expected at some places on Wednesday due to the impact of monsoon wind.

As the monsoon trough draws closer to the terai region, heavy rain is likely in plain of province 1,2 and Lumbini. As monsoon is active for the next two-three days, there will be light to moderate rainfall at many places of the country and heavy rain along with thunder and lightning at one or two places.



