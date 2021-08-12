COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,473 New Cases, 2,294 Recoveries, 32 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,473 New Cases, 2,294 Recoveries, 32 Death

Aug. 12, 2021, 8:29 p.m.

With 2,473 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 725,769.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 10,806 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,473 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 787 people of 4,656 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 38,180 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,342 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 34,838 patients are placed in home isolation. Similarly, 441 people are currently placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 737 are admitted to the ICU and 183 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,294 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 677,377 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added 32 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,212.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nag Panchami 2021: Significance Of The Day In Hindu Society
Aug 12, 2021
ADB Provides Rs. 19.5 Billion To Purchase Vaccines Against COVID-19
Aug 12, 2021
Pakistan Provides 30 Ventilators And Other Medical Equipment To Nepal
Aug 12, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 13
Aug 12, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1133 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 12, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1133 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 964 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,616 New Cases Of COVID-19, 1,885 Recoveries, 30 Fatalities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1186 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3,194 New Cases,2115 Recovery And 35 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 10 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Nag Panchami 2021: Significance Of The Day In Hindu Society By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2021
ADB Provides Rs. 19.5 Billion To Purchase Vaccines Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2021
Pakistan Provides 30 Ventilators And Other Medical Equipment To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2021
Masino, Ushineko, Marsi & Etc By Hemang Dixit Aug 12, 2021
Taliban Seize Nine Provincial Capitals By Agencies Aug 11, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75