COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,473 New Cases, 2,294 Recoveries, 32 Death

With 2,473 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 725,769.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 10,806 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,473 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 787 people of 4,656 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 38,180 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,342 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 34,838 patients are placed in home isolation. Similarly, 441 people are currently placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 737 are admitted to the ICU and 183 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,294 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 677,377 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.3 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday added 32 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,212.