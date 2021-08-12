Pakistan Provides 30 Ventilators And Other Medical Equipment To Nepal

Aug. 12, 2021, 8:49 p.m.

Adnan Javed Khan, Charge d`Affaires of Pakistan to Nepal handed over Dr. Roshan Pokharel, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Population Made in Pakistan” medical equipment consisting of 30 Ventilators & 30 CPAP Breathing Equipment worth over 19 million Nepali Rupees.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Pakistan in Nepal, Pakistan has provided additional medical support to Nepal in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The gift of medical equipment is part of Pakistan’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Programme pledged for the SAARC Member States. Earlier last month, the Embassy handed over a cheque of more than 43 million Nepali Rupees to the Government of Nepal as part of COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Programme," reads the press release..

"Dr. Roshan Pokharel thanked the Government and the People of Pakistan for contributing generously for Prevention, Control and Treatment of COVID-19 in Nepal".

Adnan Javed Khan reiterated Pakistan’s continued commitment to helping Nepal in its efforts to Prevent, Control, and Treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic, read the press release of the embassy.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

