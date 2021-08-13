COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,763 New Cases, 2118 Recoveries And 27 Deaths

With 2,763 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 728,532.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 11,708 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,763 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2. Out of 6874 antigen tests, 115,2 people found positive.

There are 38,798 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,280 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 35,518 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 439 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 736 are admitted to the ICU and 186 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,118 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 679,495 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 27 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,239.