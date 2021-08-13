Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 14

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 14

Aug. 13, 2021, 9:09 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Karnali Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Get 4 Million Doses Of Moderna Vaccines Through COVAX
Aug 13, 2021
NRB Unveiled Monetary Policy For Fiscal Year 2021/22
Aug 13, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1089 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 13, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,763 New Cases, 2118 Recoveries And 27 Deaths
Aug 13, 2021
Nag Panchami 2021: Significance Of The Day In Hindu Society
Aug 12, 2021

The Latest

Nepal To Get 4 Million Doses Of Moderna Vaccines Through COVAX By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2021
Book : Alternative Development Paradigm By A Correspondent Aug 13, 2021
NRB Unveiled Monetary Policy For Fiscal Year 2021/22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2021
Israel Kicks Off Third Shot COVID Vaccination Campaign Among 50+ By Agencies Aug 13, 2021
UN Urges Afghanistan’s Neighbours To Keep Borders Open, UK Warns Of Civil War By Agencies Aug 13, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1089 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 13, 2021

