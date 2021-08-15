COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,793 New Cases,1807 Recoveries And 33 Deaths

With 1,793 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 732,272.

Ministry of Health and Population said that in 8,088, Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,793 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 419 people in 4,018 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 39,298 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 4,280 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 35,018 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 419 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 758 are admitted to the ICU and 193 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,867 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 682,682 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.2 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday added 33 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,292.