India Celebrated 75th Independence Day, PM Modi Said New India’s Development Is Inclusive, Holistic’

This is his eighth address as the prime minister. In his address, he extended greetings to the citizens and recounted the struggle of the freedom fighters.

Remembering the sacrifices made by the Indian freedom fighters on the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes to the entire country. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the PM hailed the the Tokyo Olympics participants and greeted the athletes who made the country proud by their achievements.

“The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations,” he said.

On the ongoing Pandemic PM Modi highlighted the strength and patience of Indians in fighting the battle against the virus. “We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It’s a result of the strength of our industrialists and scientists that today India doesn’t need to depend on any other nation for vaccines,” he said.

Highlights of the PM Modi’s Independence Day speech at Red Fort:

75th Independence Day should not be merely a ceremony; we have to march with new pledges for next 25 years.

We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence.

PM Modi gives call for ‘Sabka Prayas’ along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ for building a new India.