India Celebrated 75th Independence Day, PM Modi Said New India’s Development Is Inclusive, Holistic’

India Celebrated 75th Independence Day, PM Modi Said New India’s Development Is Inclusive, Holistic’

Aug. 15, 2021, 9:10 p.m.

This is his eighth address as the prime minister. In his address, he extended greetings to the citizens and recounted the struggle of the freedom fighters.

Remembering the sacrifices made by the Indian freedom fighters on the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes to the entire country. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the PM hailed the the Tokyo Olympics participants and greeted the athletes who made the country proud by their achievements.

“The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations,” he said.

On the ongoing Pandemic PM Modi highlighted the strength and patience of Indians in fighting the battle against the virus. “We had many challenges but we worked with extraordinary pace in every area. It’s a result of the strength of our industrialists and scientists that today India doesn’t need to depend on any other nation for vaccines,” he said.

Highlights of the PM Modi’s Independence Day speech at Red Fort:

75th Independence Day should not be merely a ceremony; we have to march with new pledges for next 25 years.

We have to ensure we meet our goal of building Aatmanirbhar Bharat when we celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence.

PM Modi gives call for ‘Sabka Prayas’ along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ for building a new India.

Agencies

Over 700 Died From 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake In Haiti
Aug 15, 2021
Israeli Researchers Say Ilama Nanobodies Could Help Stop COVID
Aug 15, 2021
President Ashraf Ghani Leaves Afghanistan
Aug 15, 2021
CAAN Bans Entry Of Visitors In TIA Premises
Aug 14, 2021
COVID-19 Vaccination In Long Interval Of First Dose Still Effective
Aug 14, 2021

More on India

India Logs 28,204 Cases Of Covid-19, Lowest In 147 Days By Agencies 5 days, 11 hours ago
India Records 30,549 New COVID-19 Cases, 422 Deaths By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
India Records 44,230 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Caseload Increases By 1,315 By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
India Reports 43,509 New Covid-19 Cases, 634 Deaths By Agencies 2 weeks, 3 days ago
41,383 Covid Cases Reported In India By Agencies 3 weeks, 2 days ago
India Records 42,015 Cases And 3998 Deaths By Agencies 3 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

Over 700 Died From 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake In Haiti By Agencies Aug 15, 2021
Israeli Researchers Say Ilama Nanobodies Could Help Stop COVID By Agencies Aug 15, 2021
NC To Hold 14th General Convention From November 20 To 29 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2021
Indian Ambassador Kwatra Paid A Courtesy Call On Acting COAS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2021
Embassy Of India In Kathmandu Celebrated 75th Independence Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75