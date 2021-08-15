Kathmandu Valley Logs 739 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 739 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8088Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 739persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 739 cases, Kathmandu districts records 522 cases, 154 in Lalitpur and 64 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,793 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 732,272.