Kathmandu Valley Logs 1033 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1033 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11566 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1033 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 1033 cases, Kathmandu districts records 674 cases, 219 in Lalitpur and 141 in Bhaktapur.

With 2456 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 737,294.