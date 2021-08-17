Kathmandu Valley Logs 1033 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1033 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 17, 2021, 8:59 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 1033 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11566 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1033 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 1033 cases, Kathmandu districts records 674 cases, 219 in Lalitpur and 141 in Bhaktapur.

With 2456 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 737,294.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA’s Net Annual Profits Reduces , Minister Bhusal Directs To Improve Transmission And Distribution Systems
Aug 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For Across Nepal On August 18
Aug 17, 2021
Nepal And India Agree To Follow Up On the Decisions Taken By OSM
Aug 17, 2021
IFC Ramps Up Impact Investments in South Asia to Protect Jobs and Livelihoods, Drive Green Recovery
Aug 17, 2021
Himalayan Bank Limited and Diners Club International Sign Agreement to Expand Acceptance and Issue Cards in Nepal
Aug 17, 2021

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2456 New Infections, 1929 Recoveries And 27 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 46 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1061 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,566 New Infections, 2,458 Recoveries, 35 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 739 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,793 New Cases,1807 Recoveries And 33 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 795 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

NEA’s Net Annual Profits Reduces , Minister Bhusal Directs To Improve Transmission And Distribution Systems By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021
Afghanistan's Winners: Qatar, Russia, China, Pakistan, Turkey And Iran: Israeli Media By Agencies Aug 17, 2021
Weather Forecast For Across Nepal On August 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021
Nepal And India Agree To Follow Up On the Decisions Taken By OSM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021
IFC Ramps Up Impact Investments in South Asia to Protect Jobs and Livelihoods, Drive Green Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021
Himalayan Bank Limited and Diners Club International Sign Agreement to Expand Acceptance and Issue Cards in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 17, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75