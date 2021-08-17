Nepal Urges All Parties In Afghanistan To Ensure The Safety, Security And Wellbeing Of The People

Aug. 17, 2021, 9:07 p.m.

The Government of Nepal has been closely following the recent developments in Afghanistan. We urge all parties concerned to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the people.

“Nepal broadly supports the call from the international community to respect and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of all those who wish to leave the country through roads, airports or border crossings and calls upon those in a position to do so for the protection of human life and property and the maintenance of peace, order and stability,” notes a press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Nepal wishes to see lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan, a fellow member of SAARC,and the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Afghanistan.

