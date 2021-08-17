Weather Forecast For Across Nepal On August 18

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 18

Aug. 17, 2021, 10:26 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

