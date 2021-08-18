COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,613 New Cases, 2,104 Recoveries And 42 Deaths

With 2,613 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday, the nation's novel Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) during the weekly press briefing.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) said that in 11,839 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,613 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2,.

The virus infection was detected in 790 people in 4,999 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 40,338 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,532 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 36,806 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 457 people are placed in quarantine. Of the active patients, 770 are admitted to the ICU and 186 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,104 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 679,173 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 92 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday added 42 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,396.