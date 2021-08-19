COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,321 New Cases 2,126 Recoveries And 33 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,321 New Cases 2,126 Recoveries And 33 Deaths

Aug. 19, 2021, 9:01 p.m.

With 2,321 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 742,228.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 11,946 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,321 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-19.

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 754 people in 4,492 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, currently, there are 40,500 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,386 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 37,114 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 385 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 739 are admitted to the ICU and 168 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

The ministry said that 2,126 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 691,299 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.1 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Thursday added 33 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,429.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU Nepal Honor Humanitarian Workers In Nepal
Aug 19, 2021
U.S. Provides Additional COVID-19 Assistance To Nepal
Aug 19, 2021
Upper Trisuli-1 Hydropower Project Began Construction Work
Aug 19, 2021
World Bank Provides $ 60 Million To Nepal To Improve Higher Education Sector
Aug 19, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 20
Aug 19, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Records 867 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 993 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,613 New Cases, 2,104 Recoveries And 42 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1033 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2456 New Infections, 1929 Recoveries And 27 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1061 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

EU Nepal Honor Humanitarian Workers In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
U.S. Provides Additional COVID-19 Assistance To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
Upper Trisuli-1 Hydropower Project Began Construction Work By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
World Bank Provides $ 60 Million To Nepal To Improve Higher Education Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 19, 2021
British Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Wanes Under Delta By Agencies Aug 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75