COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,079 New Cases, 2,244 Recoveries, 26 Fatalities

Aug. 20, 2021, 9:03 p.m.

With 2,027 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 744,307.

The Ministry of Health and Population reports that in 10,530 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,027 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2.

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 963 people in 7,124 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that currently, there are 40,309 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,387 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 36,922 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 446 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 714 are admitted to the ICU and 171 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,244 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 693,543 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.1 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Friday added 26 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,455.

