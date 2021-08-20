Kathmandu Valley Logs 898 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 898 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 20, 2021, 9:08 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 898 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 10530 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 898 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 898 cases, Kathmandu districts records 604 cases, 186 in Lalitpur and 107 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,027 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 744,307.

