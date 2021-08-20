Nepal and Thakur To Verify Leaders And Lawmakers On August 25 Before EC

Following the call from the Election Commission, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Mahanth Thakur will verify the leaders and lawmakers in relation to the registration of a new political party.

According to EC, a meeting of EC has decided to call both the parties- NCP Unified (Socialist) led by Nepal and the Democratic Social Party led by Thakur- on August 25 for verification.

After resentment from some members, Nepal, who deserted NCP (UML) to form a new party and Thakur, who deserted Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal, made slight changes in the name of their proposed political parties and submitted applications to the EC today itself.

For verification, central committee members and lawmakers of the proposed new parties should be present in person at the EC to sign the documents.