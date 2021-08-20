Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 21

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 21

Aug. 20, 2021, 10:02 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country and light to moderate rain is possible in many places.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to Mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal and Thakur To Verify Leaders And Lawmakers On August 25 Before EC
Aug 20, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 898 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,079 New Cases, 2,244 Recoveries, 26 Fatalities
Aug 20, 2021
EU Nepal Honor Humanitarian Workers In Nepal
Aug 19, 2021
U.S. Provides Additional COVID-19 Assistance To Nepal
Aug 19, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast For Across Nepal On August 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 16 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal and Thakur To Verify Leaders And Lawmakers On August 25 Before EC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2021
India Gives Emergency Use Authorization To India Made World’s First DNA-Based Covid Vaccine By Agencies Aug 20, 2021
No More International Pressure On Afghanistan: China By Agencies Aug 20, 2021
Study Shows Protecting The Ozone Layer Prevented Earth From Heating By 3.5C By Agencies Aug 20, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 898 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,079 New Cases, 2,244 Recoveries, 26 Fatalities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 20, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75