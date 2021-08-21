COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,424 New Cases,2318 Recoveries And 30 Deaths

With 1,424 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 745,731.

Ministry of Health and Population said that in 7,703 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,424 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday through its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 651 people in 5,372 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, there are 39,321 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,306 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 36,015 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 423 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 718 are admitted to the ICU and 166 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Similarly, 2,382 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 695,925 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.3 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 30 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,485.