Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 22

Aug. 21, 2021, 9:30 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country and light to moderate rain is possible in many places.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

