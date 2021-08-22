COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,702 New Cases,2248 Recoveries And 24 Deaths

Aug. 22, 2021, 9:05 p.m.

With 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 747,433.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 9,443 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,702 persons were found infected with COVID-19.

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 218 people in 3,073 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 38,751 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,196 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 35,555 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 421 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 681 are admitted to the ICU and 169 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,248 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 698,173 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.4 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday added 24 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,509.

