PM Deuba Inaugurates Jyapu Samaj Jestha Nagarik Ananda Niketan Bhawan

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated tne new building of Jyapu Samaj Jestha Nagarik Ananda Niketan Bhawan at Bagdole, Lalitpur. During the program Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra, was also present

This Bhawan is a model old-age home for senior citizens and is a modern, disabled-friendly facility for their proper care. It consists of 110-beds along with a health check-up room, kitchen, necessary furniture and other equipment.

The construction of this Bhawan was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under an Agreement between the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of Nepal (GoN), with GoI’s financial assistance of NPR 5 crores.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of India, the Implementation of these projects is an important part of our development cooperation. These projects aim at community development at the grass-root level. On this occasion, Ambassador thanked JyapuSamaj and its contribution to Nepalese society.

India has already completed more than 450 HICDPs in Nepal, as part of the development cooperation between the two countries, across the length and breadth of Nepal.