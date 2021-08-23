Kathmandu Valley Logs 708 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 708 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8704 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 708 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 708 cases, Kathmandu districts records 411 cases, 167 in Lalitpur and 100 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,548 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 748,981.