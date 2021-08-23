Kathmandu Valley Logs 708 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Logs 708 COVID-19 Cases

Aug. 23, 2021, 9:14 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 708 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8704 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 708 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 708 cases, Kathmandu districts records 411 cases, 167 in Lalitpur and 100 in Bhaktapur.

With 1,548 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 748,981.

NEA Acts To End Irregular Power Cut And Improve Quality Of Electricity Supply: MD Ghising
Aug 23, 2021
Additional 150 Nepalese Arrived From Afghanistan
Aug 23, 2021
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Continue Many Places Of Nepal
Aug 23, 2021
Japan-Pledged Remaining COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive In Nepal
Aug 23, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,548 New Cases, 1924 Recoveries And 24 Deaths
Aug 23, 2021

