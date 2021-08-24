COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,020 New Cases,2086 Recoveries And 35 Deaths

With 2,020 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 751,001.

According to a report of Ministry of Health and Population, In 9,909 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,020 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday through its regular update.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 505 people in 4,901 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said that there are 38,250 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 3,105 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 35,145 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 395 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 620 are admitted to the ICU and 170 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,086 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 702,183 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday added 35 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,568.