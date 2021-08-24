Kathmandu Valley Logs 689 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 689 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9909 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 689 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 708 cases, Kathmandu districts records 518 cases, 119 in Lalitpur and 52 in Bhaktapur.

With 2,020 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 751,001.