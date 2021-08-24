Weather Analysis For August 25Across Nepal

Weather Analysis For August 25Across Nepal

Aug. 24, 2021, 10:16 p.m.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country and light to moderate rain is possible in many places.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at many places of the country, chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of Province 1, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley’s CDOs Extended Prohibitory Order Till August 31
Aug 24, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 689 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,020 New Cases,2086 Recoveries And 35 Deaths
Aug 24, 2021
NEA Acts To End Irregular Power Cut And Improve Quality Of Electricity Supply: MD Ghising
Aug 23, 2021
Additional 150 Nepalese Arrived From Afghanistan
Aug 23, 2021

More on Weather

Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Continue Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 23 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 22 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 20 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Weather Analysis For Across Nepal On August 19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley’s CDOs Extended Prohibitory Order Till August 31 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2021
UN Rights Head Says Has Reports Of Taliban Executions, Millions Fearful By Agencies Aug 24, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 689 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,020 New Cases,2086 Recoveries And 35 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 24, 2021
$15 Drugs Gets COVID Patients Off Oxygen Support In Under Week By Agencies Aug 24, 2021
BOP Increasing Gap By A Correspondent Aug 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75