COVID-19 Second Surge Badly Affect Vulnerable In Nepal: A Study

World Vision International (WVI) Nepal’s analysis of the impact of COVID-19 reveals that the second surge of COVID-19 in Nepal is having increasing ramifications amongst the most vulnerable in Nepal – on livelihoods, food security and nutrition, health, education, and protection.

According to analysis, restrictions on movement and lockdowns have affected all aspects of life, from the ability to earn a living, to attend school, to procure food and medicine, and to access health services and routine vaccinations.

World Vision International (WVI) Nepal’s analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on households affirms the need for a multi-stakeholder response to respond to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.

At the time of the household survey, Nepal was experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 and reporting low rates of vaccination. With active intervention and support for vulnerable households, the most significant impacts can be reduced.

This policy brief sets out the key findings of the rapid assessment and recommendations for stakeholders to collectively address the impact of the second surge of COVID-19 across multiple sectors on the most affected population. These recommendations will be essential in addressing potential future surges and supporting socio-economic recovery in particular areas such as livelihoods, food security and nutrition, health, education, protection, and disaster reduction.

This brief is also intended to complement other policy and programme based on past and ongoing assessments of the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable in Nepal. For WVI Nepal, preparedness plans for future COVID-19 surges and adaptation of its current child-focused multiple sector programmes across 14 districts and 6 provinces, have also taken the recommendations into account.