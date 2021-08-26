The UK Provides 130,000 Doses Of Astra Zeneca Vaccine To Nepal

Aug. 26, 2021, 11:37 p.m.

The United Kingdom has granted 130,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine to Nepal. The consignment was handed over at TIA by Ambassador Nicola Pollitt to chief specialist at Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Dipendra Raman Singh.

“We thank the Government and People of the UK for the cooperation,” tweets Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The British Embassy Kathmandu informed about this in its official Twitter handle.

We're hopeful that this help protects the most vulnerable people against COVID-19, the embassy said.

