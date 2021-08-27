COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,577 New Cases, 2337 Recoveries And 25 Deaths

With 1,577 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 756,492.

Ministry of Health and Population informed that in 8,752 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,577 persons were found infected with COVID-19.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 488 people in 4,365 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry in its daily bulletin reports that there are 37,599 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,923 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 34,676 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 337 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 622 are admitted to the ICU and 171 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,337 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 708,230 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 25 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,663.