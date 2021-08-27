COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,577 New Cases, 2337 Recoveries And 25 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,577 New Cases, 2337 Recoveries And 25 Deaths

Aug. 27, 2021, 8:53 p.m.

With 1,577 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 756,492.

Ministry of Health and Population informed that in 8,752 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,577 persons were found infected with COVID-19.

According to the Ministry, the virus infection was detected in 488 people in 4,365 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry in its daily bulletin reports that there are 37,599 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,923 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 34,676 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 337 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 622 are admitted to the ICU and 171 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,337 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 708,230 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday added 25 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,663.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Analysis For August 28 Across Nepal
Aug 27, 2021
India Hands Over Flood And Landslides Relief Materials To Nepal
Aug 27, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 715 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 27, 2021
The UK Provides 130,000 Doses Of Astra Zeneca Vaccine To Nepal
Aug 26, 2021
Weather Analysis For August 27 Across Nepal
Aug 26, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 715 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 21 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 733 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2,052 New Cases, 1929 Recovery And 26 Fatalities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 745 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,862 New Cases, 1781 Recovery And 44 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 689 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Floods And Water Inundations Obstruct Life In Southern Plains Of Nepal By Agencies Aug 27, 2021
Weather Analysis For August 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2021
Ratification Imperative For MCC Compact Agreement By Dr Ram Sharan Mahat Aug 27, 2021
Communicating The Ecosystem-based Adaptation By Batu Uprety Aug 27, 2021
India Hands Over Flood And Landslides Relief Materials To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2021
Nidhi Announces Candidates For Nepali Congress President By Agencies Aug 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75