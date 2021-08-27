Weather Analysis For August 28 Across Nepal

There will be light to moderate rainfall at few places of the country and chances of heavy rainfall at few places of province 1,2 and Bagmati.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at a few places of the Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Lumbini Province.