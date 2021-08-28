Kathmandu Valley Reports 549 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 549 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 9409 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 549 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 549 cases, Kathmandu districts records 370 cases, 112 in Lalitpur and 67 in Bhaktapur.

Nepal confirmed 1,516 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and the nation's COVID-19 tally has reached 758,008.