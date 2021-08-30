COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,902 New Cases, 1808 Recoveries And 16 Deaths

Nepal confirmed 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 761,124.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 11,892 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,902 persons were found infected with COVID-19.

The ministry said the virus infection was detected in 393 people in 4,341 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

As per the Ministry’s update, there are 35,874 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,541 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 33,333 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 338 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 568 are admitted to the ICU and 160 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1,808 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 714,520 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.9 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Monday added 16 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,730.