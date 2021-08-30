Kathmandu Valley Logs 906 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 906 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11892 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 906 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 906 cases, Kathmandu districts records 665 cases, 138 in Lalitpur and 103 in Bhaktapur.

Nepal confirmed 1,902 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 761,124.