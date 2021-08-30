Weather Analysis For August 31 Across Nepal

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Heavy rain is possible at one or two places of Gandaki and Sudur Paschim Provinces.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Provinc
