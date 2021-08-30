Weather Analysis For August 31 Across Nepal

Weather Analysis For August 31 Across Nepal

Aug. 30, 2021, 9:36 p.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Heavy rain is possible at one or two places of Gandaki and Sudur Paschim Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally cloudy in the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Provinc

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And The World Bank Review Portfolio Performance
Aug 30, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 906 COVID-19 Cases
Aug 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,902 New Cases, 1808 Recoveries And 16 Deaths
Aug 30, 2021
Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Time And Significance
Aug 29, 2021
Weather Analysis For August 30 Across Nepal
Aug 29, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Analysis For August 30 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely At A Few Places Of Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Analysis For August 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Analysis For August 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Analysis For August 25Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 14 hours ago
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely To Continue Many Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal And The World Bank Review Portfolio Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2021
The Bhagwati Jatra Of Palpa Amidst The Pandemic Of Covid- 19 By Shanker Man Singh Aug 30, 2021
Multiple Rockets Fired Near Kabul Airport By Agencies Aug 30, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 906 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,902 New Cases, 1808 Recoveries And 16 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 30, 2021
Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Time And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75