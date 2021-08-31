COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms1,523 New Cases 1,786 Recoveries And 20 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed 1,523 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 762,647.

The Ministry in its daily update said that in 12,222 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,523 persons were found infected infections.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 141 people in 3,105 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

According to Ministry, , there are 35,591 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,377 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 33,214 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 329 people are placed in quarantine. Of the active patients, 537 are admitted to the ICU and 164 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

The Ministry said that 1,786 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 716,306 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 93.9 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday added 20 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,750.