India Reports 41,965 New Coronavirus Cases, 460 Deaths

Sept. 1, 2021, 9:56 p.m.

India reported 41,956 new coronavirus cases and 460 deaths in the last 24 hours, data updated at 8 am on Wednesday stated. With this, the country’s total Covid caseload has risen to 3.28 crore (3,28,10,845), while the death toll has increased to 4.39 lakh (4,39,020). Active cases presently stand at 3.78 lakh (3,78,181).

Kerala on Wednesday reported 32,803 new covid-19 cases and 173 deaths which pushed the total infection count to 40,90,036 and the fatalities to 20,961.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 18.76 percent after testing of 1,74,854 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a state government release. With this, 3,17,27,535 samples have been tested till now, it said.

Earlier on Wednesday, government consortium, INSACOG said in its recent bulletin that the reported breakthrough Covid-19 infections in India are well within the expected numbers taking into account the total infections and other factors. INSACOG said that number of reported vaccination breakthroughs in India are well within the numbers expected from the total number of infections, the fraction of the population that is vaccinated and the known reduction in the effectiveness of Covishield/Covaxin against infections by Delta.

Vaccines continue to protect against severe disease and remain a cornerstone of public health strategy, the bulletin dated August 30 said. INSACOG said Delta continues to be the dominant lineage in India and globally. It added that based on high stringency reclassification by INSACOG, the total number of Delta sub-lineages – Delta Plus AY.1 to AY.12 – in India are only 856 out of all samples analyzed, which is much less than what is reported on some global websites.

