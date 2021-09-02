COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,619 New Cases, 1,846 Recoveries And 16 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,619 New Cases, 1,846 Recoveries And 16 Deaths

Sept. 2, 2021, 9:25 p.m.

With 1,619 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 764,295.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 10,658 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,648 persons were found infected with COVID-19

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 385 people in 3,992 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

There are 33,946 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,327 are admitted to various institutional isolation while the remaining 31,619 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 302 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 544 are admitted to the ICU and 166 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Likewise, 1,846 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 721,182 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is at 94.2 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday added 16 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,786.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Administers Over 10 Million Vaccines Against COVID-19
Sep 02, 2021
Utah National Guard Hands Over Humanitarian Aid To Nepal
Sep 02, 2021
Weather Analysis For September 3 Across Nepal
Sep 02, 2021
Professor Subedi Appointed Advisor To The IUCN
Sep 02, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 793 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 02, 2021

More on Health

Nepal Administers Over 10 Million Vaccines Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 5 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 793 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 8 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 719 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,648 new Cases, 3,030 Recoveries And 20 Fatalities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 564 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms1,523 New Cases 1,786 Recoveries And 20 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Utah National Guard Hands Over Humanitarian Aid To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2021
Weather Analysis For September 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2021
Could Nepal Be The Next Technology Destination? A Conversation With Karvika Thapa, CEO Kimbu Tech By Shreya Gyawali Sep 02, 2021
Professor Subedi Appointed Advisor To The IUCN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2021
COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' From Colombia Could Be Vaccine Resistant - WHO By Agencies Sep 02, 2021
Women May Not Be In Any Top Government Post: Taliban By Agencies Sep 02, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75