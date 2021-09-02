COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,619 New Cases, 1,846 Recoveries And 16 Deaths

With 1,619 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 764,295.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 10,658 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,648 persons were found infected with COVID-19

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 385 people in 3,992 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

There are 33,946 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,327 are admitted to various institutional isolation while the remaining 31,619 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 302 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 544 are admitted to the ICU and 166 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Likewise, 1,846 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 721,182 cases of recovery and the recovery rate is at 94.2 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday added 16 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,786.