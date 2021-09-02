Nepal Administers Over 10 Million Vaccines Against COVID-19

Sept. 2, 2021, 11:38 p.m.

World Health Organization thanked Nepal for successfully administering over 10 million vaccines against COVID-19 to its citizens. Nepal has provided vaccines to over 16 percent population till September 1,

In a statement, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, thanked the Nepal government. Nepal has targeted to vaccinate one-third of the population by October. However, it has just administered the single-dose vaccine to 17.9 percent and full doses for 15.4 percent of the population.

According to the data, 5424836 people received fist dozes and 6730028 received full doses of vaccines. In total, Nepal has administered 10092164 Verosel, J &J, AstraZeneca and Covishield vaccines. Nepal's Government has expressed its commitment to vaccinate all eligible citizens by April 2022.

During the last week, Nepal averaged about 105985 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 54 days to administered enough doses for another 10 percent of the population.

