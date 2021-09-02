Professor Subedi Appointed Advisor To The IUCN

Professor Surya P. Subedi QC, OBE, DCL of the University of Leeds has been appointed by the Bureau of the IUCN Council as Legal Procedures Adviser to the IUCN World Conservation Congress 2021.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which is also known in short as the World Conservation Union, is a prestigious international organisation.

Professor Subedi was appointed to advise them on legal and procedural matters during their World Congress which takes place in every four years and this time it is taking place in the French city of Marseille between 3 and 11 September 2021.

The Congress is expected to be inaugurated by President Emmanuel Macron of France and Professor Subedi is on his way to France to attend the Opening Ceremony and the full proceedings of the Congress.

IUCN is a membership Union composed of both governments and civil society organisations. It harnesses the experience, resources and reach of its more than 1,400 Member organisations and the input of more than 18,000 experts. This diversity and vast expertise makes IUCN the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it.