Weather Analysis For September 3 Across Nepal

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.
