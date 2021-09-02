Weather Analysis For September 3 Across Nepal

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country.

Sept. 2, 2021, 10:26 p.m.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Province 2, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

