COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,024 New Cases, 2,195 Recoveries, 9 Deaths

With 1,024 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 768,295.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, in 6,753 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,024 persons were found infected with COVID-19.

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 244 people in 3,122 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said there are 31,826 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 2,168 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 29,658 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 274 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 554 are admitted to the ICU and 172 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

According to the ministry, 2,195 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 725,651 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.5 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 9 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,818.