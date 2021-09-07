COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,423 New Cases, 2072 Recoveries And 21 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirms 1,423 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 772,182.

According to the Ministry, in 11,111 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1,423 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 254 people in 3,923 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

MoHP said there are 30,303 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,989 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 28,314 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 258 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 514 are admitted to the ICU and 154 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,072 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 731,000 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.7 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday added 21 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,879.