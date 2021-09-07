Kathmandu Valley Logs 519 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 519 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 11111 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 519 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 519 cases, Kathmandu districts records 364 cases, 89 in Lalitpur and 66 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirms 1,423 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 772,182.