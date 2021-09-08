COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,347 New Cases, 2,161 Recoveries And 10 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,347 New Cases, 2,161 Recoveries And 10 Deaths

Sept. 8, 2021, 9:28 p.m.

Dr. Krishna Prasad Poudel, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 1347 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 773529

Dr. Poudel said that in 9767 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1347 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 293 people in 3,688 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Dr. Poudel said that the nation's COVID-19 positivity rate was at 13.8 per cent.

Of the new infections, 568 were recorded in the Kathmandu Valley including 349 in Kathmandu, 69 in Bhaktapur and 150 in Lalitpur.

A total of 17 districts across the nation have more than 500 active cases of COVID-19.

Currently, there are 29,479 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,789 are admitted to various institutional isolation while patients 27,690 are placed in home isolation. Currently, 256 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 488 are admitted to the ICU and 140 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 2,161 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 733,161 cases of recovery.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday added 10 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,889.

