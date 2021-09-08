Weather Forecast For September 9 Across Nepal

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province.
.
VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75