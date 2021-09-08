Weather Forecast For September 9 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For September 9 Across Nepal

Sept. 8, 2021, 10:12 p.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at many places of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is possible at some places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province.

.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

CPN (UML) Announces To Disrupt The HoR
Sep 08, 2021
Dr. Poudel Announces Candidacy For NRNA’s General Secretary
Sep 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 568 COVID-19 Cases
Sep 08, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,347 New Cases, 2,161 Recoveries And 10 Deaths
Sep 08, 2021
Hartalika Teej 2021: Date, History, Significance, Celebration In Nepal
Sep 07, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For September 8 Across Nepal: More Rains Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Weather Analysis For September 7 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Weather Analysis For September 6Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 12 hours ago
Weather Analysis For September 5Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Analysis For September 3 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
Weather Analysis For September 2 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

CPN (UML) Announces To Disrupt The HoR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2021
WHO Appeals To Continue Regular Vaccination By Agencies Sep 08, 2021
EU Warns Taliban Govt Not 'Inclusive And Representative' By Agencies Sep 08, 2021
Dr. Poudel Announces Candidacy For NRNA’s General Secretary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2021
Taliban's Caretaker Government Raises Concern By Agencies Sep 08, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 568 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 08, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75