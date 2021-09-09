COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1,058 New Cases, 1845 Recoveries And 14 Deaths

Sept. 9, 2021, 9:05 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 1058 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 774587

The Ministry said said that in 8898 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 1058 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Similarly, the virus infection was detected in 213 people in 3,046 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, there are 28,678 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1,792 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 26,886 patients are placed in home isolation. Currently, 261 people are placed in quarantine.

Of the active patients, 458 are admitted to the ICU and 139 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

The ministry said 1,845 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 735,006 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 94.9 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Thursday added 14 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,903.

