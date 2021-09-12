COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 838 New Cases, 1423 Recoveries And 13 Deaths

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 777163.

The Ministry said said that in 7878 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 838 persons were found infected with new coronavirus.

Likewise, the virus infection was detected in 73 people in 3140 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 26757 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation of which, 1586 are admitted to various institutional isolation while 25171 patients are placed in home isolation.

Of the active patients, 454 are admitted to the ICU and 140 are under treatment with the ventilator facility.

Meanwhile, 1423 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 739457 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 95.1 per cent.

The Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday added 13 fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 10,949.