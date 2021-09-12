Kathmandu Valley Logs 309 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 309 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 7878 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 309 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 309 cases, Kathmandu districts records 187 cases, 56 in Lalitpur and 66 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), confirms 838 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 777163.