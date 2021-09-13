Kathmandu Valley Logs 426 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 426 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 12532 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 426 persons were found infected with coronavirus, informed the Ministry of Health and Population through its regular update.

Of 426 cases, Kathmandu districts records 301 cases, 68 in Lalitpur and 57 in Bhaktapur.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirms 1149 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. With this the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 778312.